The Mark Of The Beast And One World Religion

With the Mark of the beast you will see revival for god on earth. All divided houses of God on earth unite. Why? Persons can be enemies but unite as friends to deal with those who are Abraham's seed. Herod and Pilate were enemies and became friends to deal with Jesus.

There are no divided houses of God in heaven; God does not allow it. The god of this world divides and later conquers his division to be worshipped as God.