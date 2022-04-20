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HE WASN’T WHAT SHE WAS LOOKING FOR
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100 views • April 20, 2022
There are few things more powerful than information. Whether that information is true or grossly false is irrelevant to the persuasive nature of the information itself. It is for this reason alone that as a sovereign human being the responsibility of protecting your mind by comprehensively assessing and vetting information offered to you is essential to maintaining your perspective on reality. Without this practice you leave yourself vulnerable to manipulation by individuals and/or institutions who have no problem hijacking information to serve their own ends.
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