Good morning and thank you okey and folks!

ty everyone who is bringing questions and new commentary like the mr cati data. please know how challenging it is to choose to think during this time period of inflame fluctuation. thank you for all you contribute and may we continue to find solutions together that all of us can adapat and benefit from, Amen! ( i was watching the beam forming presentation last night listening to tiny voiced women talking about making antennas etc, ffs you can create doom weapons but you cannot tell people about their own body parts ..growley)