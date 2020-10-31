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Three Killed in French Church
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21 views • October 31, 2020
Israeli News Live - 30 October 2020: Three people were killed in a French Church this morning with the attacker yelling Allah Akbar, some are concerned that the attack was prompted on the heels of the latest Charlie Hebdo Publication making fun of Erdogan and the prophet Mohammed. But is their a deeper plot? We examine the history before and after.
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