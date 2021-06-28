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Global Health News #31 - Sweating To Detox | Cellular/WiFi Radiation | Chronic Dehydration
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67 views • June 28, 2021
Welcome to Episode #31 of Global Health News with Ty & Charlene Bollinger where we review the latest health news from around the world.
We begin with a special interview on saunas, sweating, and the benefits of detoxing with Paul Barattiero, CEO of Synergy Science. Sweating to detox is a powerful way to clear your body from harmful toxins.
One of the best ways to detox is by using an infrared sauna. Did you know that your skin is one of your primary detoxification organs?
Next, we find out that some people are more affected than others by harmful EMFs. We'll discuss the dangers of cellular radiation and the free radicals that are increased by harmful EMF radiation. The reality is: technology is here to stay. So, how can we keep ourselves and our families safe?
Chronic dehydration is a significant issue in the world today. 54.5% of individuals ages 6-19 in a 2015 Harvard study were chronically dehydrated. We'll learn how hydration is critical to life and the effects of chronic dehydration on our organs and digestion.
We sit down with Michael Tyrrell, creator of Wholetones, about the power of healing frequencies and healing with sound. What is 440hz and how does it interrupt our circadian rhythm? He's created music that uses frequencies to help you sleep and bring health to the human body.
Looking for more information on the products we mentioned in this episode? Here you go!
The Synergy Sauna™ - http://bit.ly/synergy-sauna
Wholetones - http://bit.ly/ttac-wholetones
Qi Machine - http://bit.ly/qi-machine
echo® Ultra H2 Machine - http://bit.ly/echo-water-machine
Have you missed an episode and need to catch up? Go here for more GHN episodes: http://bit.ly/ghn-playlist
Each month we’ll have a new episode where Ty & Charlene discuss a variety of health topics.
Thank you for watching and helping us spread the truth!
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-website
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, happily married wife, joyful mother of 4 beautiful home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder of TheTruthAboutCancer.com along with Ty, her husband. She is a former model/actress/fitness buff, and lover of healthy food and healthy living.
Charlene speaks at conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows together with Ty - helping people to learn that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Together they host a weekly internet news show program, TTAC Global Health News.
---------------------------------------
About Ty Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is a devoted husband, father, a best-selling author, and a Christian. He is also a licensed CPA, health freedom advocate, cancer researcher, former competitive bodybuilder, and author of the best-selling book Cancer - Step Outside the Box, which has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.
After losing his mother and father and several family members to cancer, Ty’s heartbreak and grief coupled with his firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients led him on a path of discovery.
He began a quest to learn everything he possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What he uncovered was shocking. On his journey, he’s interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What he uncovered help to create The Truth About Cancer and its 3 awe-inspiring docu-series: The Quest for The Cures, The Quest For The Cures Continues, and The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.
Ty has touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of people around the world. Ty speaks frequently at conferences, local health group meetings, churches, and guest stars on multiple radio and TV shows and writes for numerous magazines and websites.
We begin with a special interview on saunas, sweating, and the benefits of detoxing with Paul Barattiero, CEO of Synergy Science. Sweating to detox is a powerful way to clear your body from harmful toxins.
One of the best ways to detox is by using an infrared sauna. Did you know that your skin is one of your primary detoxification organs?
Next, we find out that some people are more affected than others by harmful EMFs. We'll discuss the dangers of cellular radiation and the free radicals that are increased by harmful EMF radiation. The reality is: technology is here to stay. So, how can we keep ourselves and our families safe?
Chronic dehydration is a significant issue in the world today. 54.5% of individuals ages 6-19 in a 2015 Harvard study were chronically dehydrated. We'll learn how hydration is critical to life and the effects of chronic dehydration on our organs and digestion.
We sit down with Michael Tyrrell, creator of Wholetones, about the power of healing frequencies and healing with sound. What is 440hz and how does it interrupt our circadian rhythm? He's created music that uses frequencies to help you sleep and bring health to the human body.
Looking for more information on the products we mentioned in this episode? Here you go!
The Synergy Sauna™ - http://bit.ly/synergy-sauna
Wholetones - http://bit.ly/ttac-wholetones
Qi Machine - http://bit.ly/qi-machine
echo® Ultra H2 Machine - http://bit.ly/echo-water-machine
Have you missed an episode and need to catch up? Go here for more GHN episodes: http://bit.ly/ghn-playlist
Each month we’ll have a new episode where Ty & Charlene discuss a variety of health topics.
Thank you for watching and helping us spread the truth!
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-website
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, happily married wife, joyful mother of 4 beautiful home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder of TheTruthAboutCancer.com along with Ty, her husband. She is a former model/actress/fitness buff, and lover of healthy food and healthy living.
Charlene speaks at conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows together with Ty - helping people to learn that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Together they host a weekly internet news show program, TTAC Global Health News.
---------------------------------------
About Ty Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is a devoted husband, father, a best-selling author, and a Christian. He is also a licensed CPA, health freedom advocate, cancer researcher, former competitive bodybuilder, and author of the best-selling book Cancer - Step Outside the Box, which has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.
After losing his mother and father and several family members to cancer, Ty’s heartbreak and grief coupled with his firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients led him on a path of discovery.
He began a quest to learn everything he possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What he uncovered was shocking. On his journey, he’s interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What he uncovered help to create The Truth About Cancer and its 3 awe-inspiring docu-series: The Quest for The Cures, The Quest For The Cures Continues, and The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.
Ty has touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of people around the world. Ty speaks frequently at conferences, local health group meetings, churches, and guest stars on multiple radio and TV shows and writes for numerous magazines and websites.
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