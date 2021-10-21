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Hunter Biden Embroiled in Russian Oligarch Scandal
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182 views • October 21, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, new revelations from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop have revealed that President Joe Biden’s son bragged he deeply knew the inner circles of powerful Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin. The President’s son also profited from his connections to Russian oligarchs by selling consulting services to US corporations seeking to do business in Russia.
Later in the program, Rick, Doc, and Kerry respond to the Pfizer whistleblower regarding fetal cells, Luciferase, and altered DNA using CRISPR technology.
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/21/21.
Later in the program, Rick, Doc, and Kerry respond to the Pfizer whistleblower regarding fetal cells, Luciferase, and altered DNA using CRISPR technology.
Rick Wiles, Kerry Kinsey, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/21/21.
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