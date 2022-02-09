© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Natural or Vaccine Immunity More Effective?
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • February 09, 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough highlights science supporting the strength and longevity of natural immunity in those previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 over people who have only been vaccinated.
Get the Science:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34043841/
Get the Full Interview:
http://thehighwire.com/videos/about-half-the-cases-are-vaccine-failures
It’s Time to Get Factsinated
https://thehighwire.com/playlist/get-factsinated/
Get the Science:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34043841/
Get the Full Interview:
http://thehighwire.com/videos/about-half-the-cases-are-vaccine-failures
It’s Time to Get Factsinated
https://thehighwire.com/playlist/get-factsinated/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.