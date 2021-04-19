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Monkey Mind
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81 views • April 19, 2021
The Buddhist say: "The mind is like a crazy drunk monkey that just got stung by a bee..."
I have a saying here at Pop Church: "Conquer Thyself, Conquer Thy World."
Humanity has lost its way and lost its mind, it's up to us all to get things back on track.
Please enjoy, share and subscribe...
www.PopChurch.com
Send some Love: [email protected]
I have a saying here at Pop Church: "Conquer Thyself, Conquer Thy World."
Humanity has lost its way and lost its mind, it's up to us all to get things back on track.
Please enjoy, share and subscribe...
www.PopChurch.com
Send some Love: [email protected]
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