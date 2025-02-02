Settler Attacks on a Bedouin Community

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Settlers completely burned the mosque of the Mleihat Arab Bedouin community in the north of the city of Jericho. The attack is part of a broader pattern of violence aimed at displacing the residents and asserting control over the land.
Interview: Suleiman Mleihat
Reporting: mohammad turkman
Filmed: 02/02/2025
