Dr. Thomas Cowan – The Pandemic Has Been the Giving Up of the Ability to Think

Dr. Thomas Cowan – The Pandemic Has Been the Giving Up of the Ability to ThinkHow has Dr. Cowan changed in the last 18 months?Dr. Cowan has learnt that we are in a world-wide pandemic. But not of a virus. The single most important gift given by our creator is our ability to think. And that has been lost to a shocking and unprecedented extent. Now you can’t trust what you see, hold, hear or experience.Are we in thrall to a cult? All cults end in suicide.This is a problem of choosing not to think.How could they all be wrong? Starting with the assumption life is no different from non-life, every conclusion derived from that is inaccurate. And that’s how this all came about.Was this created for us to wake up?What do we have to do? Can we let you get by being good? Do we have to actually put you in prison? Inject you with toxic stuff? Starve you by not letting you buy groceries? You eventually realize you’re losing what it means to be human. And you feel compelled to fight. You explode or you lose your soul.Cults take away human connection, they shame and humiliate, create fear, until it becomes more important to belong than to think.It’s a fact that no pathogenic virus has ever been found in any bodily fluid of anybody that’s been sick.To culture a virus – take unpure virus, mix in fetal calf serum, cultivate in monkey kidney cells, and it kills the cells. And that’s supposed to be proof of a virus.Can we catch viruses?Virology is a superstition, it’s not a science.The particles they show you as the virus were there in the 1970s.Can make any sequence you want as long as you put the template in there.You can choose to think or you can blank out on the subject.Same drill is happening with global warming, but this one is hitting home.Law of the soul is you keep going until you hit rock bottom.Your soul wants you to think and be a whole human being.Are cells made up of a gel-like 4th phase of water? Gilbert Ling demonstrated it.Is the genetic thing all made up?It doesn’t matter what cells are. We are energy systems interacting with water. Anything else is delusional.If you believe it, it’s made into your flesh.You have to know you’re playing a game. Most of us don’t.They want us to believe what they tell you, to believe the game, and not what you see.Does DNA matter at all?We create disease through toxic thoughts. Saunas are one way of purifying yourself.If you believe it, does that make it real? You can poison people even they don’t believe it’s real.The clearer you are, the more resistant you are to whatever they throw at you.Look at Eileen McCusick’s work for tuning forks for glaucoma and cataracts.Dr. Cowan’s work now is to debunk as much modern science and medicine as he can.source: