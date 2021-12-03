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The Trueman Show #51 Catherine Austin Fitts
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6493 views • December 03, 2021
Willyalfredo


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For the 51st episode, we travelled to Friesland (again). Because we were invited by the American Catherine Austin Fitts, who temporarily resides in beautiful Friesland.

For many years, Catherine worked as an investment broker. During the government of George H.W. Bush, she worked as “Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing”. In addition, she has been running the platform The Solari Report for quite some time now.

We spoke to Catherine about her time in the Bush administration, when she started to see the corruption in politics and within the system. And about the periods of threats, she and her family faced. The monetary system and how it has been designed. Who is pulling the strings at the world stage? What is in store for us, in the near future? What actions can you take, personally? And much much more.

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climate changevaccinemoneywarcontrolcoupbioweapondigital currencyjabcatherine austin fittscovid-19financial resetmissing moneyjorn lukathe trueman show
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