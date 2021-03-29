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Hellstorm
Chandor
Chandor
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799 views • March 29, 2021
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HELLSTORM (FULL DOCUMENTARY) [YT HATES THIS DOCUMENTARY]

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First published at 00:11 UTC on April 3rd, 2020.

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Thomas Goodrich-

"Last year on May 1st I released a documentary that would go on to shake the world. I knew it would reach a lot of people, but I had no idea just how big it was going to be until it launched. It received over 10,000 views in the first 24 hours and then averaged about 10,000 views per day for the first week. In the first three months this official YouTube upload of Hellstorm racked up around 100,000 views per month. Then it was banned worldwide for a copyright claim, which was successfully contested, yet this version still remains unavailable."

"Since I made this film publicly available for anyone to copy, the truth would not be stopped. People around the world uploaded the film to their own channels on YouTube, some added subtitles in their own languages and we even had a whole German voice over done, others put it up on other video sharing sites and made it available for download on torrents, while others purchased and burned DVDs for distribution. Because some of up-loaders did not use the original title, I was not even aware of some of these copies until recently. All in all, the documentary has been viewed WELL more than one and a half million times less than one year later."
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