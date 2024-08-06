BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Riccardo Bosi: Events Are What Black Hats Intended
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
1
98 views • 9 months ago

Don’t Take The Bait

* We have won.

* The war is mainly a psy-op now; the kinetic part is largely done.

* Our job is not the tribulations of war — but the great labors of peace.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (6 August 2024)

https://rumble.com/v59s3j9-australiaone-party-the-green-room-6-august-2024-800pm-aest.html

evilthe planwwg1wgapsy-oppsyopmartial lawstrategytacticscheckmatescorched earthcontinuity of governmentmilitary operationwhite hatsting operationncswicaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosiglobal allianceblack hatbelligerent occupation5d chesszugzwang
