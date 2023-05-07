Have We Been Following The True Gospel?

I tried to remove my face from this video but after spending days and hours trying and learning how to use different apps, recording videos and then could not use them, I forgot the added step to remove my face from this video recording. I could not see my face on screen whilst making the video until I played it back. It is only 299MB which is great as it is over an hour long. But it is not how I wanted it to be but hopefully you get the message and can find the scriptures that could not be seen fully. I keep having to find new apps or software to use as they stop working as they were after I used them for a little time.

Matthew 24:14

King James Version Bible

14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.

And THIS gospel: because the devil has a copy of everything God has in his bid to usurp God's place and be worshipped as God.