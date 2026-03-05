BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Revelation Redpill EP 118 | Daniel Predicts the Jewish Revolt & Fall of Jerusalem in AD 70
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1457 followers
90 views • 1 day ago

The Book of Daniel is the most succinct and easy to follow prophetic book in the Bible, precisely because the events foretold are marked, actual, historical events. In this episode, we will uncover how Daniel 12 foretells the events surrounding the zealot-led Jewish Revolt from AD 66-70, which ended in Jerusalem's destruction and over a million Jews killed according to Jewish historian Josephus! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-118/

Keywords
tribulationkingdomend timeslast daysapocalypserevelationpost-tribpre-tribmatthew 24eschatologyscofieldpreterismzealotsdarbysecret rapturekingdom nowrevelation red pillare we in the tribulationpost-millennialdl moodyjewish revolt
