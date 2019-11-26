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The Wicked Shall Be Turned Into Hell - The 12 Plagues of the Blue Virginia General Assembly
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139 views • November 26, 2019
Uploaded November 26, A.D. 2019
A Word directly connected to Virginia and it's legislature, which currently consists of many heathens from the left who will become the majority at every level of state government in January 2020. Also, an encouraging word for those Virginian's who are willing to trust in God as these hard times approach; for God is our vindicator and our refuge!
Update March 15, 2022:
Well, this aged well I'd say! It turned out it wasn't just a Word for Virginia, but for every state (I've heard a saying since then that "As goes Virginia, so goes the nation" quite true!). God started judging the Federal government in A.D. 2017 (I sent letters to them), then the States in 2020, and now onto local governments and such here in 2022. God is thorough! I still remember recording this, it was about FREEZING cold in that house at about the middle of the night! I got a Word from God and rushed up there to record it...well, I wish more would of listened! This is all self inflicted because of sin!
Nothing in this video is legal advice. The Words in this video are the speakers alone and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of any other organization(s).
A Word directly connected to Virginia and it's legislature, which currently consists of many heathens from the left who will become the majority at every level of state government in January 2020. Also, an encouraging word for those Virginian's who are willing to trust in God as these hard times approach; for God is our vindicator and our refuge!
Update March 15, 2022:
Well, this aged well I'd say! It turned out it wasn't just a Word for Virginia, but for every state (I've heard a saying since then that "As goes Virginia, so goes the nation" quite true!). God started judging the Federal government in A.D. 2017 (I sent letters to them), then the States in 2020, and now onto local governments and such here in 2022. God is thorough! I still remember recording this, it was about FREEZING cold in that house at about the middle of the night! I got a Word from God and rushed up there to record it...well, I wish more would of listened! This is all self inflicted because of sin!
Nothing in this video is legal advice. The Words in this video are the speakers alone and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of any other organization(s).
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