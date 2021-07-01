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It is time for every American and Every Citizen worldwide to make a choice
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51 views • July 01, 2021
A pretty powerful short video America needs to see
It is time for every American and Every Citizen worldwide to make a choice. Divided we are weak, united we are strong. They divide us at every turn, all we have to do is not let them. If we let them divide us, we die. Make your choice.
I believe that's why I am here🙏🛡
When we all feel like the hyenas are swarming..! Where we go ONE we go ALL.
Stay in the Fight..! 🇺🇸🔥
GOD WINS..✝
Join @SAINT_AND_ANGEL
It is time for every American and Every Citizen worldwide to make a choice. Divided we are weak, united we are strong. They divide us at every turn, all we have to do is not let them. If we let them divide us, we die. Make your choice.
I believe that's why I am here🙏🛡
When we all feel like the hyenas are swarming..! Where we go ONE we go ALL.
Stay in the Fight..! 🇺🇸🔥
GOD WINS..✝
Join @SAINT_AND_ANGEL
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