Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWNLEQDgD4w
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching
Ivermectin And Iodine - Dr. John Campbell
Dr. John Campbell breaks down ivermectin: Nobel Prize-winning drug, dirt cheap, and potentially game-changing for cancer? Discover why it's suppressed and what hundreds of viewer reports reveal.
Video Highlights
Dr. Campbell shares his firsthand experience sourcing ivermectin in Uganda—$20 for 100x 12mg tablets (just 20¢ each!). He covers its Nobel origins (2015 prize), safety profile, and real-world use against parasites, COVID, vaccine injuries, and emerging cancer anecdotes.
Despite no big pharma funding for trials, he calls for "right to try" access to gather real data.
He also goes into detail about Iodine, specifically Lugol's Iodine solutions, for treating viral infections, cancers, and much more.