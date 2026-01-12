BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ivermectin And Iodine - Dr. John Campbell
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
230 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SWNLEQDgD4w

Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@Campbellteaching


Ivermectin And Iodine - Dr. John Campbell


Dr. John Campbell breaks down ivermectin: Nobel Prize-winning drug, dirt cheap, and potentially game-changing for cancer? Discover why it's suppressed and what hundreds of viewer reports reveal.


Video Highlights


Dr. Campbell shares his firsthand experience sourcing ivermectin in Uganda—$20 for 100x 12mg tablets (just 20¢ each!). He covers its Nobel origins (2015 prize), safety profile, and real-world use against parasites, COVID, vaccine injuries, and emerging cancer anecdotes.


Despite no big pharma funding for trials, he calls for "right to try" access to gather real data.


He also goes into detail about Iodine, specifically Lugol's Iodine solutions, for treating viral infections, cancers, and much more.


Keywords
ivermectin cancerivermectin cancer protocoldr john campbell ivermectin cancerdr john campbell ivermectinivermectin and iodine dr john campbelldr john campbell iodinedr john campbell iodine cancerdr john campbell ivermectin iodinedr john campbell iodine coviddr john campbell ivermectin coviddr john campbell ivermectin anti viral medicationdr john campbell anti viral infectioniodine cancerhow to use iodine for cancer
