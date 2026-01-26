Ledgendary Little Anthony

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Legendary singer, "Little Anthony". He was inducted into the Rock and Roll hall of fame, the Voice Group hall of fame, the Hit Parade hall of fame, the Goldmine hall of fame and received the Rhythm and Blues foundation Pioneers award. Hits include, "Going Out Of My Head, Tears On My Pillow, Don't Make It Hurt So Bad and more. His music paved the way for today's rock stars and R & B stars. He jokes that so many when they see him at an award show's drop and say, I'm not worthy!. He says, I was just singing, that's all, just singing.