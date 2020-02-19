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Bloomberg Thinks We’re Revolting Serfs: We Should Be
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21 views • February 19, 2020
Bloomberg just can’t hide his contempt for cancer patients, mothers, the peasants who think “putting men in dresses in their daughters’ dressing room” is a crazy idea. He justified overriding voters referenda on term limits and gave himself a 3rd term because only he could save NYC from the 2008 financial crisis — caused by loans to poor blacks.
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