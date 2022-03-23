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Russian Forces Advancing In Donbas, Distracting Ukrainian Troops On Other Fronts: Day 26 Of Operations In Ukraine
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391 views • March 23, 2022
Units of the Russian Armed Forces, DPR and LPR are still working to achieve the declared goal of the full liberation of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

All eyes are now on the city of Mariupol. Fierce street fighting continues there with daily progress by Russian and DPR forces. Both sides suffer casualties on a daily basis.

While clashes continue on the outskirts of the town of Ugledar which had mostly fallen under the control of the DPR and the Russian Armed Forces after a series of clashes, the Russian units are surrounding the region from the west.

On March 22, Russian units took control of the village of Urozhainoe, moving towards the town of Velikaya Novoselka. Units of the 128th separate assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed in the area had to step back.

At the same time, the advance of DPR forces towards Kurakhovo continues. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, last night, DPR units destroyed a company of the Ukrainian 53rd separate mechanized brigade and units of the assault battalion of the 54th separate mechanized brigade. After several days of fierce clashes, the DPR took control over the villages of Slavnoye, Trudovskaya, Mine Cheluskintsev and Maryinka. They are yet to secure these areas, but these are the first significant successes of the DPR in the area in recent days.

Breaking out the Ukrainian defenses, DPR forces are aimed to end the shelling on civilians in the city of Donetsk. As long as Kyiv troops remain near Donetsk and Lugansk, they will continue to intentionally strike civilian targets there.

On March 21, local authorities in the city of Makeevka reported that at least two Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles were launched on residential areas. Both missiles were intercepted by DPR air-defense forces.

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have opened fire on the territory of the DPR 32 separate times.

During the day, 1 civilian was killed, 32 people were injured as a result of the shelling of the territory of the DPR.

To the north, a grouping of the DPR troops and the Ukrainian 25th Airborne Brigade are fighting for control of the towns of Kamenka, Novoselovka Vtoraya and Verkhnetoretskoye.

Units of the LPR People’s Militia are moving deep into the Ukrainian defense in the area of the town of Popasnaya. They managed to take control over the settlements of Kalinovo, Novoaleksandrovka, Stepnoye, Boguslavskoye. Units of the 30th separate mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were forced to slowly retreat.

Forces of the LPR and Russia have been advancing in the Severodonetsk-Lysichansk region. After the fall of Rubezhnoe, Kyiv troops focused on the defense of the southern part of Severodonetsk and the center of Lysichansk. On March 22, the AFU armory located in a supermarket building in Severodonetsk, was destroyed.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are working to expand their control in the Kyiv region from the eastern and western directions to the capital. In the west, Russian units blocked the town of Irpen from the north, west and south and besieged the town of Makariv from 3 sides. The highway ‘E40’ leading from Kyiv city to the west was cut off there.

The next important point capturing of which would allow to block Kyiv from the southwest is the town of Boyarka. Russian forces are advancing on it from the north and northwest.

On the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, positional fighting continued near Brovary. Russian forces established full control over the Velika Dmitriivka-Peremoga-Lukashi line.

The most active operations are ongoing in the region of Donbass. Advances in other areas play rather secondary role. The situation in the rest of operational areas remains in the state of ‘tactical pause’. Russian forces avoid storming large cities. In their turn, Kyiv’s forces use residential areas and civilians as “human shields” to deploy their artillery systems and conduct massive fire on Russian servicemen. The Russians respond with precise artillery and air strikes on Ukrainian units hiding in the cities.

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