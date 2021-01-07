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Monkey Werx Overwatch-Outbrief.06January2021-False Flag
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288 views • January 07, 2021
Posted 06January2021 With Monkey, Hotel3 and Danger Doug
Antifa Professional Protesters were there with Body Armor, Knee Pads ect. They were let in. They were posing as Trump MAGA Supporters. Staged False Flag event like the Nazi Reichstag fire in 1933. Big Tech bans Trump. Cells shut down. Press Bad Actors.
Military Knives were planted in the Capital Building.Cops spray with chemicals. Get the poison out of the Swamp.
Antifa Professional Protesters were there with Body Armor, Knee Pads ect. They were let in. They were posing as Trump MAGA Supporters. Staged False Flag event like the Nazi Reichstag fire in 1933. Big Tech bans Trump. Cells shut down. Press Bad Actors.
Military Knives were planted in the Capital Building.Cops spray with chemicals. Get the poison out of the Swamp.
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