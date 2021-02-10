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Ilana Rachel Daniel from the Rappe (רפא) Party
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152 views • February 10, 2021
Ilana Rachel and her party Rappe are here to make a difference. This is a new brand of political party. The members don't even call it a political party. They call it a movement. Meet Ilana Rachel who is one of two Anglos on the ticket to get an idea of who they are , what they stand for and how they plan on fighting for you.
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