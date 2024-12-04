⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (4 December 2024)

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of the 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Alisovka (Kharkov region).

Russian units repelled two counter-attacks of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, a motor vehicle, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 63rd, 67th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and 3rd border service detachment near Petropavlovka, Glushkovka, Novoosinovo (Kharkov region), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

Ten counter-attacks of the 3rd, 14th, 30th, 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 1st National Guard Brigade, and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 500 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer. A Zakhist-AF electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and hit the 23rd, 28th, 33rd, 37th, 54th, and 157th mechanised brigades, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Ulakly, Dachnoye, Zvanovka, Pereyezdnoye, Seversk, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The losses of the enemy amounted to up to 350 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, a pickup truck, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 117th Heavy Mechanised Brigade, 152nd Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 38th Marine Brigade, 109th, 241st territorial defence brigades, 12th Special Operations Brigade, 14th and 15th National Guard brigades close to Shevchenko, Dzerzhinsk, Kalinovo, Shcherbinovka, Mirolyubovka, Pravdovka, Novotroitskoye and Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Nine counter-attacks of the 100th, 151st mechanised brigades, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 49th, 425th separate assault battalions of the AFU, 35th Marine Brigade, and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 530 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, four Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces advanced further into the depth of the enemy's defences and hit formations of the 32nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 113th, 120th, and 125th territorial defence brigades close to Konstantinopol, Novoselka, Volnoye Pole, and Dneproenergiya (Donetsk People's Republic).



Two counter-attacks of the 23rd and 151st mechanised brigades were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops, a tank, an armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, a 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Two electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged personnel and hardware of the 141st Infantry Brigade, 110th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, and 124th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Novoandreyevka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Sadovoye, and Priozernoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 troops, 12 motor vehicles, and an electronic warfare station. Two ammunition and one materiel depots were eliminated.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots, as well as engaged clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 133 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down 61 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,183 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,611 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,497 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,960 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,981 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.