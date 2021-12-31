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NO Is A Complete Sentence... RED FLAGS in the covid vax conversation
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504 views • December 31, 2021
There are specific red flags that indicate a violation of consent is taking place or will likely take place. Manipulators don't like to take no for an answer so they keep trying to negotiate your boundaries... by sweet-talking, shaming or guilt-tripping, even sometimes directly bulldozing your boundary. No is a complete sentence. When people try to talk you out of your "no", that's a red flag.
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