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DAVID MARTIN ON CRIMINAL MODERNA AND FAUCI, SHOCKING! ( Sept. 7, 2020)
WGON
WGON
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110 views • December 20, 2021
Well, looks like Trump didn't do anything but push this bioweapon and is still pushing it on his supporters even now. But the first few mins. of this video was more informative for me. Where he told how Moderna got started and the date of Mar. 2019 was so important. Shows me this entire pandemic was planned as we all have learned since. This also shows as of 12.21, that the AG has done nothing about this law breaking of Fauci and Moderna which proves this was a planned event supported and covered up by the entire world, and US government. In 2017, Fauci said the next administration was going to have a surprise pandemic on its hands . Wasn't a surprise to Fauci. In 2019 a panel at The Milken Institute discussed a new universal flu vaccine that would be very different than current vaccines cultured in eggs, and instead would be mRNA based. This was BEFORE the pandemic.

Dr. David E. Martin featured in Plandemic Indoctornation sits down for an interview with Brian Rose on Londan Real. This is a combination of clips taken from the full interview I have timestamped below.

Timestamps:
1. Moderna (0:00)
2. Moderna’s History: (3:02)
3 Moderna And Fauci: (8:05)
4. Will There Ever Be A Vaccine From Moderna: (11:11)
5. Who Needs To Investigate Moderna And Fauci: (14:54)
6. Gates And Fauci: (20:40)
7. The Pandemic As A Political Tool: (25:50)
8. Fauci And The Vaccine Narrative: (29:36)
9. Vaccination Is A Matter Of Beliefs: (31:35)
10. First Day Of School Story: (35:42)
11. Google And Un-searchable Information: (38:38)
12. Doing The Interview With Mikki: (42:28)
13. CDC Lied: (45:19)
14. What Happened In China: (52:33)
15. The World In 2022: (58:29)
16. What’s Next For Dr. David E. Martin: (1:01:58)

Full Interview: EXPOSING MODERNA; THE STAR OF PLANDEMIC: INDOCTORNATION REVEALS THE TRUTH – September 7, 2020 - Episode 586 - https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-ma...

Interview With David E. Martin "Turning Coronavirus From A Pathogen To Profit" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqxO_...

Plandemic II: Indoctornation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qoTg...

David E. Martin Website: https://www.davidmartin.world/

Credit:
Dr David E. Martin
Brian Rose
Londan Real Crew
Keywords
faucimartinmoderna
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