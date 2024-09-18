Left's Anti-Trump Rhetoric

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Fanning The Flames
◦ Dems’ Rhetoric Inspired Another Attempt On President Trump’s Life
◦ It Sure Seems Like The Media Are Trying To Get Trump & More Of His Followers Killed
The full segment plus accompanying interview with Donald Trump Jr. is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (17 September 2024)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6362084883112