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Gekkie Tijn barst van de energie!
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297 views • December 22, 2021
Gekkie Tijn Touber heeft waarschijnlijk een goede deal afgesloten met zijn energieleverancier, hij had alleen niet zijn vinger in het stopcontact moeten steken.
En toch, ook al zit zijn haar wat raar nu, worden wij enorm blij van dit soort gekkies, wat een positiviteit mensen, zo kan het dus ook!
En toch, ook al zit zijn haar wat raar nu, worden wij enorm blij van dit soort gekkies, wat een positiviteit mensen, zo kan het dus ook!
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