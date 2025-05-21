BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Iran remains significant THREAT to Israel' - says joker, Netanyahu - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
34 views • 18 hours ago

'Iran remains significant THREAT to Israel' — Netanyahu

PM hopes US can get Iran to agree to STOPPING enriching Uranium and adds Israel has right to 'protect itself from regime that wants to DESTROY it'.

Adding: Adding:  Citing unnamed sources, Axios reports (https://www.axios.com/2025/01/16/google-fact-check-eu) that Israel is considering not just a single strike, but a prolonged military operation against Iran. The campaign could last several days and may proceed without prior approval from the United States.

Adding: more about video posted this morning, Diplomates greeted with shoots in Occupied West Bank: 

Multiple EU states summon Israeli ambassadors to explain ‘warning shots’ incident

‘Unacceptable’ – France

‘Asking Israel for a convincing explanation’ – Belgium

‘An attack’ – Portugal

‘Shocked and appalled’ – Ireland

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
