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What's up with Juan O Savin, David Nino Rodriquez, Michael Jaco, Charlie Ward and Simon Parkes [25.03.2021]
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1922 views • March 25, 2021
Screw Big Gov: Does it matter?
Join Screw Big Gov on telegram: https://t.me/ScrewBigGov
Note: You are so right Mr Screw Big Gov, I've been having that personality and 'angle' for many years :)
"Although your mind is opaque
Try Thinking more for just your own sake..
The future still looks good..
And you've got time to rectify all those things that you should..
Do what you want to do..
And go where your going too
Think for YOURSELF
cause...
I won't be there for you"....
George Harrison
Screw Big Gov
1.97K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dXbE6pLvYaU
Join Screw Big Gov on telegram: https://t.me/ScrewBigGov
Note: You are so right Mr Screw Big Gov, I've been having that personality and 'angle' for many years :)
"Although your mind is opaque
Try Thinking more for just your own sake..
The future still looks good..
And you've got time to rectify all those things that you should..
Do what you want to do..
And go where your going too
Think for YOURSELF
cause...
I won't be there for you"....
George Harrison
Screw Big Gov
1.97K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dXbE6pLvYaU
Keywords
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