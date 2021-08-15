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Large Crowd Outside Josh Green's Residence - Fourth Night In A Row
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180 views • August 15, 2021
On August 14, 2021 at about 7:30pm, a crowd of protesters returned for the fourth night in a row demanding Josh Green bring an end to the vaccine and mask mandates. Eggs were thrown from balconies above and police issued some people tickets for honking. A KHON2 news camera man arrived late as people chanted “the media is the virus”.
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https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertypress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #March
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