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Laura-Lynn interviews Reiner Fuellmich
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727 views • September 16, 2021
Laura-Lynn & Friends, September 7, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. He joins us today to talk about Covid variants, multiple dose mRNA shots and the effects the vaccinated might have on the health care system.
Laura-Lynn
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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. He joins us today to talk about Covid variants, multiple dose mRNA shots and the effects the vaccinated might have on the health care system.
Laura-Lynn
All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Donate at:
www.lauralynn.tv
Go Get Funding : https://bit.ly/2uZw7cD
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LauraLynnThompson
E-Transfer to Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LauraLynnTT
Facebook: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Parler: @LauraLynnTT
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