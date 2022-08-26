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Russia to Hold Military Tribunals within Days in Mariupol
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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434 views • August 26, 2022

We discuss the official statements from the Russian and also American Governments in regards to Russian Military Tribunals that are being planned to be held in Mariupol, Ukraine. The United States has tried to distance itself from the claims by President Vladimir Putin that the biolabs in that country are ran by the U.S. Will these upcoming tribunals include individuals connected to those biolabs or will any American soldiers or citizens be put on trial?

Some of the links that I discuss in the video:

International Military Tribunals to be Held in Mariupol, Ukraine!
https://bioclandestine.substack.com/p/international-military-tribunals

Russia to Hold Military Tribunals in Mariupol
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/russia-to-hold-military-tribunals-in-mariupol/

The Kremlin’s Illegitimate Tribunals in Mariupol
https://www.state.gov/the-kremlins-illegitimate-tribunals-in-mariupol/

Russian Military Tribunals to be Held in Mariupol, Biden Admin Attempt to Delegitimize
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/08/russian-military-tribunals-to-be-held-in-mariupol-biden-admin-attempt-to-delegitimize/

What is Metabiota? Emails reveal Hunter Biden got millions for DoD contractor specializing in infectious diseases
https://meaww.com/metabiota-dod-contracts-hunter-biden-links-rstp-funding-russian-claims-laptop-emals

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https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/

https://t.me/palbulletin

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Keywords
newspoliticsmilitaryrussiawarputinmagaukrainesoldiersbioweaponsrussianunited-statestribunalsjoe-bidenmilitary-tribunalsmariupolbiolabs
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