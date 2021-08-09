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Vaccinated die! - "Fact checkers" deny connection!
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113 views • August 09, 2021
This shocking Kla.TV documentary proves: Vaccinated people die by the thousands after the Corona vaccination! Top experts, like Prof. Bhakdi and the world-famous French Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier confirm this. Also the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute has to confirm an increase of deaths by about 10.000%! Instead of exposing this "vaccination scandal", self-proclaimed fact checkers nevertheless persistently deny any connection to the Corona vaccination. Help us to ensure that the impending human catastrophe is still averted by triggering a domino effect in the further spreading of this information!
✓ www.kla.tv/19519
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✓ www.kla.tv/19519
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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