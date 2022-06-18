6-year-old girl recorded song about peace before her death in Ukrainian shelling in DPR

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RT.
More than 100 civilians have died, and almost 1,000 wounded in the last four months in DPR, officials there say. Among them, a 6-year-old girl who died in shelling almost two months ago. Here’s her story.
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