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Diabolical Secrets Hidden Inside US Money
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252 views • September 14, 2020
Folding a dollar bill this way shows the twin towers standing. Folding a five-dollar bill shows the towers have been hit. Folding the ten-dollar bill reveals the towers falling. Folding the fifty-dollar bill shows a cloud of dust after the towers have completely fallen.
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