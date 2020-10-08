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Kamala Harris refused to hold Catholic priests accountable for sexual abuse as DA of San Francisco
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14 views • October 08, 2020
One issue that still haunts Sen. Kamala Harris is when she halted an ongoing investigation of Catholic priests accused of abusing children while she was San Francisco's district attorney. Under Harris, San Francisco became the only major city to refuse to prosecute any Catholic priests. When Harris campaigned for district attorney, she also was the recipient of donations from many of the church's lawyers and board members. One America's Richard Pollock explains.
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