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South Park SARS Pandemic Episode | S7E7: "Red Man's Greed" April 30, 2003
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75 views • December 11, 2020
South Park SARS Pandemic Episode
"Red Man's Greed" is the seventh episode of the seventh season and the 103rd overall episode of the Comedy Central series South Park, first broadcast on April 30, 2003. It is a parody of the removal of several Native Americans tribes from their lands from 1830 to 1847, particularly with the tribe's evil chanting laugh. The episode references the 2002–2004 SARS outbreak, and features Alex Glick, who won a guest voice role in the episode in a contest.
Credit: South Park
"Red Man's Greed" is the seventh episode of the seventh season and the 103rd overall episode of the Comedy Central series South Park, first broadcast on April 30, 2003. It is a parody of the removal of several Native Americans tribes from their lands from 1830 to 1847, particularly with the tribe's evil chanting laugh. The episode references the 2002–2004 SARS outbreak, and features Alex Glick, who won a guest voice role in the episode in a contest.
Credit: South Park
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