NBA MVP SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED BELL'S PALSY

bootcamp
April 27, 2024
76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has vax poison induced Bell’s palsy. He said that he was having migraines when he was out with "covid" in 2021, too.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kj0vibKzxOHB/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.