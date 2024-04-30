Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NBA MVP SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED BELL'S PALSY
channel image
High Hopes
3175 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
24 views
Published 16 hours ago

bootcamp


April 27, 2024


76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has vax poison induced Bell’s palsy. He said that he was having migraines when he was out with "covid" in 2021, too.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kj0vibKzxOHB/

Keywords
poisonadverse effectsvaxnbajabshotall-star76ersinjectionbootcampbells palsyjoel embiid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket