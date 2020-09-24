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'Australians must know the truth - this virus is not a pandemic': Alan Jones
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81 views • September 24, 2020
Sky News host Alan Jones says he has warned time and time again the political leaders who are the architects of this coronavirus response will not be able to escape the criticism that is now finding its way into the public place. It comes as an economist in the Victorian Department of Finance and Treasury, Sanjeev Sabhlok, on Wednesday penned an article in the Australian Financial Review announcing his resignation from his position. Mr Sabhlok wrote he resigned "so that I would be able to speak out against the state's management of the COVID-19 infection".
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