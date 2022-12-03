Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Quantum Life 174 - Allowing What Is Gentle
23 views
channel image
Everything is Energy
Published a day ago |

EXCERPT: The good news is that benevolent universal interests have waded into the master-slave morass and have quietly and gently removed the "unrepairable" controllers, leaving us former slaves to reconnect with our power, reestablish our portal to our Creator, and grant ourselves permission to be who and what we truly are--that infinite being of cosmic love and compassion that heals and restores all things wrecked by the inverted matrix of control.


Keywords
freedomhumanitychangestrauma

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket