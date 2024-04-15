Create New Account
The Big China Threat
The New American
Published 16 hours ago

China continues to show they have control over America. Joe Biden has proven to be compromised in every way.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 1

https://americasvoice.news/video/qGbepcY8zNRrYSg/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 2

https://americasvoice.news/video/I58ihhEgURN39fE/?related=playlist


