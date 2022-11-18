King of kings broadcasts - part 3 of 10

Part 3 "Families Not Societies" with guest Sandra and her heartwarming inspirational songs takes some time to talk with us about how families are being intentionally destroyed by the ungodly elite.

This series was originally recorded in the spring of 2019, and is purposed as inspiration for those who are yearning to be more aware of how we are all to be dedicated representatives of YHWH's kingdom, no longer trying to serve two masters with the world.

Blessings to all who diligently seek His righteousness, adapting it as their own.