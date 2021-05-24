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Lot of Illuminati NWO Nazi SS elites trying to cause nuclear war to start NWO are reptilian hybrids
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73 views • May 24, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021).
A lot of the genocidal psychopathic Nazis and feminist Satanists are reptilian hybrids and they will create a nuclear war to set up their Illuminati NWO. The cowardly traitor pastors are hiding this from their church donators and book customers out of fear of assassination and ridicule and slaughtered families, and pretending they do not have the Holy Spirit’s discernment of truth.
The fallen angels’ royal bloodline lineage reptilian hybrid globalist elites created both the Nazis, and communists, and Vatican, and Islam, and fake “Theory of Evolution,” and capitalism parasitism, and democracy, and Protestant churches, and all the nations, world religions, and New Age, and occult witchcraft secret societies, and Atlantis nephilim civilization mystery school religions, and their Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families’ illegal IRS tax criminal embezzlement agency, and the narcotics industry, and child trafficking adrenochrome blood vampire industry, and banking systems, and court judges, and police system, and CIA NSA MI6 FBI to spy on the humans, and Mars planet corporation, and Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate space fleets, and the COVID-19 vaccine prion contagion mass depopulation biochemical weapon’s Umbrella company, and the world’s Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal New Age Wicca witch feminist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiaidian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel Nazi 5th Reich Umbrella corporation” spirit cooking ritual industry, and the Satanist pedophile cannibal dungeons underneath the White House & Capitol building & Buckingham palace & UN building & Vatican & millions of other government buildings & church buildings & schools & millionaire home basements & Epstein island & theme parks & orphanages throughout the world. A lot of the genocidal psychopathic Nazis of the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet and the communist Zionist feminist Satanists are reptilian hybrids. A lot of them are Draco-Pleiadian hybrids and Draco-Mantis hybrids. They were manufactured by the Pleiadian alien Watcher fallen angels, who are mentioned in the Book of Enoch. The reptilian hybrid globalist elites consider themselves the superior Aryan race of royal bloodline Draco reptilian’s “blue blood” “Harry Potter” New Age Wicca witches and Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel’s nephilim witches, and they consider our human homo-sapiens specie’s human child sex slaves and human meat livestock food and human dissection experiment lab rats and Mars planet human mining slaves and space fleet cyborg soldiers, who are made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, as just inferior cockroach-level “Zachariah Sitchin non-psychic non-witch non-Draco non-hybrid non-royal-lineage original ape creatures found on the earth” depopulation Agenda 21 “useless eater” creatures. They especially hate God’s two people groups, the Abrahamic covenant Israelite Jews and the real Christians. They report to the Nazi SS “Black Sun” Saturnalian Satanist Saturn planet Draco reptilian chimera aliens.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
A lot of the genocidal psychopathic Nazis and feminist Satanists are reptilian hybrids and they will create a nuclear war to set up their Illuminati NWO. The cowardly traitor pastors are hiding this from their church donators and book customers out of fear of assassination and ridicule and slaughtered families, and pretending they do not have the Holy Spirit’s discernment of truth.
The fallen angels’ royal bloodline lineage reptilian hybrid globalist elites created both the Nazis, and communists, and Vatican, and Islam, and fake “Theory of Evolution,” and capitalism parasitism, and democracy, and Protestant churches, and all the nations, world religions, and New Age, and occult witchcraft secret societies, and Atlantis nephilim civilization mystery school religions, and their Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families’ illegal IRS tax criminal embezzlement agency, and the narcotics industry, and child trafficking adrenochrome blood vampire industry, and banking systems, and court judges, and police system, and CIA NSA MI6 FBI to spy on the humans, and Mars planet corporation, and Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate space fleets, and the COVID-19 vaccine prion contagion mass depopulation biochemical weapon’s Umbrella company, and the world’s Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal New Age Wicca witch feminist LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiaidian nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel Nazi 5th Reich Umbrella corporation” spirit cooking ritual industry, and the Satanist pedophile cannibal dungeons underneath the White House & Capitol building & Buckingham palace & UN building & Vatican & millions of other government buildings & church buildings & schools & millionaire home basements & Epstein island & theme parks & orphanages throughout the world. A lot of the genocidal psychopathic Nazis of the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet and the communist Zionist feminist Satanists are reptilian hybrids. A lot of them are Draco-Pleiadian hybrids and Draco-Mantis hybrids. They were manufactured by the Pleiadian alien Watcher fallen angels, who are mentioned in the Book of Enoch. The reptilian hybrid globalist elites consider themselves the superior Aryan race of royal bloodline Draco reptilian’s “blue blood” “Harry Potter” New Age Wicca witches and Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel’s nephilim witches, and they consider our human homo-sapiens specie’s human child sex slaves and human meat livestock food and human dissection experiment lab rats and Mars planet human mining slaves and space fleet cyborg soldiers, who are made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, as just inferior cockroach-level “Zachariah Sitchin non-psychic non-witch non-Draco non-hybrid non-royal-lineage original ape creatures found on the earth” depopulation Agenda 21 “useless eater” creatures. They especially hate God’s two people groups, the Abrahamic covenant Israelite Jews and the real Christians. They report to the Nazi SS “Black Sun” Saturnalian Satanist Saturn planet Draco reptilian chimera aliens.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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