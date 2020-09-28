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Reparations-Lite: Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Blacks
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28 views • September 28, 2020
On the same day Trump supporters are run over by BLM, Trump Platinum Plan for Blacks declares KKK & Antifa declared terrorists organizations but BLM is not mentioned. Both candidates desperately lying and pandering. Biden claims he started at a black college he never attended, Trump throws HALF TRILLION to black business owners and a promise of Juneteenth as a national holiday. What about the majority of 100,000 businesses closed by Trump/Fauci lockdown that weren’t black?
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The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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