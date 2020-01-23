© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook Glitch Ends Greta Thunberg's Career
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • January 23, 2020
A glitch during a Facebook update accidentally revealed the individual accounts behind major private Facebook pages - including Greta Thunberg.
For one short evening, the illusion shattered when it was revealed all of Greta's climate change propaganda was actually written and published by two adult men - her father, Svante Thunberg, and Adarsh Prathap, and Indian national involved with the United Nations.
For one short evening, the illusion shattered when it was revealed all of Greta's climate change propaganda was actually written and published by two adult men - her father, Svante Thunberg, and Adarsh Prathap, and Indian national involved with the United Nations.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.