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Φενεός, μια ακόμα ατιμώρητη κομμουνιστική θηριωδία.
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205 views • August 03, 2020
Κυριακή 2 Αυγούστου 2020 κλιμάκιο μελών της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών με επικεφαλής τον Λοχαγό ε.α Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλο, κατέθεσαν στεφάνι στο βάραθρο του κακοβουνίου στην περιοχή του Φενεού, εκεί όπου οι κομμουνιστές το 1944 εξετέλεσαν από γέρους μέχρι μαθητές και βρέφη
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