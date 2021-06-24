© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's Talk Astrology - Full Moon in Capricorn
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 24, 2021
Today we will look at the Full Moon in Capricorn and discuss how it is playing out in the news right now. We will discuss how transiting Venus opposing Pluto and Saturn square Uranus is makin this full moon more potent than usual.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Follow Provocateur Astrology on Twitch, Twillter, Youtube, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Odysee
#astrology #fullmoon #horoscope
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Follow Provocateur Astrology on Twitch, Twillter, Youtube, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Odysee
#astrology #fullmoon #horoscope
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.