Quick Footage Of The Orange Spewer Over LA 12/7/23 -- CALIFORNIA

As usual I am trying to prove what is really happening over us.....and it sure as hell is not contrails. Not the greatest capture but you can see the thickness of this orange substance as it is dispersed here.





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





3DogGunnit

https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Mike Decker II

https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos



