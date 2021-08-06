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THURSDAY AUG 5th 2021 HORRIFIC TRESPASS AGAINST A MAN DRIVING TRUCK
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415 views • August 06, 2021
Andrew Kwasnicki is a courageous man who KNOWS the truth surrounding Covid 19 it's a global lie.
You will learn this man has over $70k in corrupt fines for simply NOT wearing a mask when he is driving in his truck!
The level of corruption is off the charts all around us and the only way to fight it is with common law and people restoring our public courthouse access with law enforcement.
A great man who does not stand alone....is standing in truth not backing down to these corrupt public servants.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world will find the truth simply and the solution moving forward.
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
You will learn this man has over $70k in corrupt fines for simply NOT wearing a mask when he is driving in his truck!
The level of corruption is off the charts all around us and the only way to fight it is with common law and people restoring our public courthouse access with law enforcement.
A great man who does not stand alone....is standing in truth not backing down to these corrupt public servants.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world will find the truth simply and the solution moving forward.
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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